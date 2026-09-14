'Ramayana' first track: Arijit-Shreya bring 'Jai Jai Ram' to life

The new Siya Ram poster, which shows Lord Rama lovingly placing a flower in Goddess Sita's hair during their vanvas, features the lead actors of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

The track perfectly captures the spiritual and devotional mood of this much-awaited mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. We get several moments of Rama's tenderness and benevolence in the music video.

It was released along with a new Siya Ram poster.