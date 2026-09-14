'Ramayana' first track: Arijit-Shreya bring 'Jai Jai Ram' to life
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Ramayana have released the first song from the movie, titled Jai Jai Ram. Sung by stalwarts Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the track was released on Ganesh Chaturthi, Monday. The music for this melodious track is composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas.
Song details
New Siya Ram poster; track captures spiritual mood
The new Siya Ram poster, which shows Lord Rama lovingly placing a flower in Goddess Sita's hair during their vanvas, features the lead actors of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
The track perfectly captures the spiritual and devotional mood of this much-awaited mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. We get several moments of Rama's tenderness and benevolence in the music video.
It was released along with a new Siya Ram poster.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is an ambitious two-part retelling of the Indian epic, envisioned on a grand scale for global audiences.
The film stars Yash as the evil king Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
Part One - The Introduction will be released this Diwali.