Emmys: Stephen Root (74) becomes oldest Supporting Actor (Comedy) winner

During his acceptance speech, Root expressed his gratitude and mentioned his co-stars Matthew Rhys and Kate O'Flynn.

He said, "I'm thrilled and delighted, but the reason I'm up here is Katie."

"It is Matthew Rhys and the brilliant Kate O'Flynn, and the comic stylings of these two are the best thing in the 21st century."

He also thanked his fellow nominees, including Harrison Ford, for their great acting.