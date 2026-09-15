Emmys: Stephen Root (74) becomes oldest Supporting Actor (Comedy) winner
What's the story
Stephen Root has bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Wyck in Apple TV's Widow's Bay. This is the actor's first win and also makes him the oldest to win this category at 74. The previous record was held by Henry Winkler, who won at 72 for Barry.
Acceptance speech
Root's acceptance speech
During his acceptance speech, Root expressed his gratitude and mentioned his co-stars Matthew Rhys and Kate O'Flynn.
He said, "I'm thrilled and delighted, but the reason I'm up here is Katie."
"It is Matthew Rhys and the brilliant Kate O'Flynn, and the comic stylings of these two are the best thing in the 21st century."
He also thanked his fellow nominees, including Harrison Ford, for their great acting.
Show's success
'Widow's Bay' takes its Emmy tally to 10
Widow's Bay has had a successful run since its premiere in April, with a second season renewal by June.
The show has already bagged eight Emmys, which were awarded last weekend during the Creative Arts ceremonies. Root's win takes the show's total to 10.
O'Flynn also won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, making it her first nomination as well.
Show's nominations
More about the show's Emmy nominations
Widow's Bay is also nominated in 10 other categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Directing, Writing, and Lead Actor (Rhys).
Meanwhile, other actors nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series were Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons), Paul W. Downs (Hacks), Ford (Shrinking), Nick Offerman (Margo's Got Money Troubles), Michael Urie (Shrinking), and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).