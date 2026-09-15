US bases, aircraft, diplomatic facilities damaged in Iran war: Report
What's the story
A United States government watchdog has released its first report detailing the impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran. The report, which was first reported by NBC News, provides a comprehensive account of the damage to American aircraft, bases, and diplomatic outposts in West Asia. It also highlights advanced weapons shortfalls and industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply due to the war.
Facility destruction
West Asia crisis: Extensive damage to US military facilities reported
The report, which covers the period from April 1 to June 30, reveals extensive damage to US military facilities across West Asia.
Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings at bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan.
The US naval logistics hub in Bahrain was heavily targeted by ballistic missiles and drones.
Equipment loss
Loss of military hardware
The conflict has also resulted in significant losses to US military hardware.
The report mentions that dozens of American aircraft and drones were either destroyed or damaged. This includes around 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones, each worth approximately $30 million.
Some KC-135 refueling aircraft were also damaged while grounded in Saudi Arabia, further straining the US military's equipment stocks.
Diplomatic damage
Damage to US diplomatic infrastructure
The conflict has also taken a toll on US diplomatic infrastructure. The State Department reported previously undisclosed damage to facilities in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The combined property damage is estimated at $184 million. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress in late July that the war had cost $37.5 billion so far.
Military sales
Military sales to regional partners continue
Despite the strain on US weapons stocks, Washington has continued to approve military sales to regional partners.
The report states that over $44 billion in emergency and non-emergency defense packages were processed for countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Israel.
These packages included military helicopters, munitions support, and advanced precision weapons systems.