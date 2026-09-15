Himesh Reshammiya to compose for Vikram Bhatt, Sunny Deol's films
What's the story
Acclaimed music composer Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in to compose the music for Vikram Bhatt and Sunny Deol's upcoming productions, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the outlet about Bhatt's project: "Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has signed the film." "Vikram Bhatt's horror films are known not just for jump scares and scary visuals, but also for soulful music. 1920: Cold Winter is no exception."
Composer
'Reshammiya was too happy to join hands with Vikram'
A source added, "This time, he really wanted the music to stand out, and hence, he approached Himesh."
"Himesh Reshammiya was too happy to join hands with Vikram after a long time and signed on the dotted line."
The collaboration marks the fifth time Reshammiya and Bhatt have worked together, following successful projects such as Footpath (2003), Fear (2007), Red: The Dark Side (2007), and Dangerous Ishhq (2012).
Music rights
Reshammiya's label acquires music rights for '1920' and 'Suryaa'
Further, the report also revealed that Reshammiya has worked on the soundtrack for Deol-starrer Suryaa - One Man Against The System.
The insider added, "Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has bagged the music rights of both 1920...and Suryaa."
"The label will also release songs from other films for which Himesh is composing the music, including the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and...Utkarsh Sharma-Arjun Rampal starrer Arjun Naga."
Filming location
Bhatt's '1920' to be shot in Mussoorie
The source revealed, "Vikram Bhatt has shot for many of his films in Ooty."
"But for 1920: Cold Winter, he'll be filming in Mussoorie."
They added, "Moreover, the shoot takes place in the winter season at the end of the year, which will be perfect as per the film's requirement."
Previous collaborations
What's 'Suryaa - One Man Against The System' about?
On the other hand, Suryaa - One Man Against The System is a remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph and is directed by M Padmakumar.
In this action entertainer, Deol plays a retired cop who takes on an organ-harvesting mafia.
This marks Reshammiya's third collaboration with Deol, following Fool & Final (2007) and Apne (2007).