Himesh Reshammiya to compose for Vikram Bhatt, Sunny Deol's films

A source added, "This time, he really wanted the music to stand out, and hence, he approached Himesh."

"Himesh Reshammiya was too happy to join hands with Vikram after a long time and signed on the dotted line."

The collaboration marks the fifth time Reshammiya and Bhatt have worked together, following successful projects such as Footpath (2003), Fear (2007), Red: The Dark Side (2007), and Dangerous Ishhq (2012).