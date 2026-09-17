CBFC reshuffle explained: Why did the government change members?
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been reconstituted with 18 new members for a three-year term. This move comes amid ongoing debates over film certification and its implications for filmmakers and audiences alike. The board is typically renewed every three years; however, the last overhaul was in 2017 when it had 12 members. So, a change was long overdue.
Board composition
Who are the new members?
The new CBFC board includes a diverse range of members such as actors Manoj Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.
Other notable additions are filmmaker Priyadarshan and musician Ricky Kej.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the reconstitution was done "in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024."
Certification challenges
'Satluj' and other films faced certification delays
Recent films like Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj have faced certification delays, with its makers alleging that the board demanded 127 cuts.
However, when it was eventually released on ZEE5 in July without any cuts, it was pulled from the platform in India within 48 hours.
Other films that faced similar scrutiny include Welcome To The Jungle, which received a UA 16+ certificate after 18 changes, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was delayed by around six months due to certification disputes.
Board function
So, what changes now?
About the overhaul, an I&B Ministry official told NDTV, "The reconstitution had been pending for some time, with some members of the previous board no longer active and the terms of some others having passed away."
Despite the change in members, the statutory role of the CBFC remains unchanged. The board continues to function under the Cinematograph Act and 2024 certification rules, with members serving a maximum three-year term.
The hope is, filmmakers and the censor board will work amicably.