CBFC reshuffle explained: Why did the government change members?

The new CBFC board includes a diverse range of members such as actors Manoj Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Other notable additions are filmmaker Priyadarshan and musician Ricky Kej.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the reconstitution was done "in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024."