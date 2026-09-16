Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' faces minor edits by CBFC

Vibe, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, will be released on Friday, September 18.

It will be released alongside Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

On the other hand, Vibe also stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and Yashpal Sharma.