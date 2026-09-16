Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' faces minor edits by CBFC
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification passed the upcoming film Vibe with an 'A' certificate on September 11. The only change recommended by CBFC was to mute the word "B**** C***" and add an anti-drug disclaimer at the beginning, reported Bollywood Hungama. Apart from these minor edits, all other romantic and violent scenes in the film have been given the green light by the Examining Committee.
Release details
'Vibe' to clash with 'Daayra' on Friday
Vibe, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, will be released on Friday, September 18.
It will be released alongside Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and helmed by Meghna Gulzar.
On the other hand, Vibe also stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and Yashpal Sharma.
Film details
Meanwhile, know the film's runtime
The film has a runtime of 145.55 minutes, which translates to two hours, 25 minutes, and 55 seconds.
This will mark Zinta's second project after her return to Bollywood.
She made her comeback with Batwara 1947 in August, which also starred Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, among others.