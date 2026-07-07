'Satluj' and Indian film censorship

#1

'Satluj' had been pulled down while I was watching

Satluj had already been pulled down. Not daring to pause the film, my family and I finished it in silence. The speed of the film hadn't been sped up, but I felt an urge to finish this gutting story. I had an adrenaline rush from legally watching a movie and felt lucky that I was one of the very few who could. But why?