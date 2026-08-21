'Michael' sequel to address pop star's child abuse allegations
What's the story
Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson in the biopic Michael, has revealed that the sequel will delve into the child abuse allegations against the pop icon. In an interview with GQ Middle East, he said that while he doesn't have much control over the script, he hopes it will provide more insight into his uncle's perspective. "It's someone else's story," he said about the allegations.
Family concerns
'It's mainly driven by an agenda'
Jackson also revealed that his family was worried about Michael's side of the story not being presented in the first film.
He said, "It's someone else's idea of what it is, and it's mainly driven by an agenda."
"And that's really the issue we've been having as a family - not having Michael's voice being heard."
"I think that's very, very important, especially in the late years."
Film focus
'This first film focuses on Michael from his roots'
Jackson added that the first film focuses on Michael's early years, before he became a global icon.
"This first film focuses on Michael from his roots."
"So you get that idea of who he was before he had all the success and became the icon that people are familiar with."
"He never stopped treating people with kindness...even though he was broken, his heart still stayed the same...I hope that this is felt in the second movie."
Sequel details
'Michael' was a massive box office success
The first part of the biopic, Michael, was a massive success, raking in over $1 billion worldwide.
However, it only covered the first half of Michael's career.
The sequel is expected to start production later this year and is reportedly aiming for a release in late 2027 or early 2028.