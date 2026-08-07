'Michael' sequel could arrive by late 2027
What's the story
Lionsgate is gearing up for the sequel to its Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The studio's Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson recently revealed during an earnings call that production for the sequel will likely begin by the end of this year or early next year. He also hinted at a possible release in late 2027 or early 2028, as per Deadline.
Budget details
Fogelson was also asked about the budget
Fogelson was asked questions about the sequel's budget, noting that a significant amount of footage had already been shot during the first film's production.
"We are mostly focused right now on how to make sure we can deliver, at the right price, the biggest, best sequel," he said.
"We're not ready to give guidance on the budget yet, but we certainly will be able to take advantage of some stuff that we previously shot."
Production hurdles
$50 million worth of reshoots delayed 'Michael'
Michael was originally scheduled for a November 2025 release but was later pushed to late April 2026 due to production issues.
These included the Jackson estate's oversight in flagging one of the late pop star's accusers in the script written by John Logan.
This resulted in $50 million worth of reshoots, covered by the Jackson estate.
Despite these setbacks, a significant amount of footage from director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King's production has laid the groundwork for a sequel.
Box office performance
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Michael'
The film Michael, which focuses on Jackson's early life and career, including his childhood with the Jackson 5 and the late '80s Bad World Tour, was a major box office success.
It grossed over $643 million at the overseas box office alone, excluding Russia, CIS countries, and Japan. Lionsgate accounted for most of this revenue through its foreign sales arm.
The sequel will once again star Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop.