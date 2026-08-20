Judge awarded 22 death sentences; now 100 murder cases reassigned
What's the story
As many as 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar have been transferred to the Court of the District and Sessions judge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The cases were moved to Judge Virendra Kumar Singh's court. The administrative order was issued after Diwakar delivered verdicts in 10 cases, resulting in 22 convicts being sentenced to death in four months. The offenses included murder of a lawyer, a home guard, highway robbery, and other murder cases.
Legal apprehensions
Decision taken after government counsel informed about it
The recalled cases involve serious offenses punishable by death or life imprisonment.
The transfer of these cases comes amid concerns from lawyers and litigants about the possibility of capital punishment being awarded.
District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said there were fears among legal professionals and litigants that the court could impose death sentences.
It's also important to note that these death sentences can only be executed after being confirmed by the high court.
Career overview
More about judge Diwakar
Judge Diwakar started his career in the Uttar Pradesh judicial service in 2009 and has served in various districts, including Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Budaun, Varanasi, and Muzaffarnagar.
He first gained national attention in 2022 when he ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex as a civil judge in Varanasi.
His recent death sentences include four convicts in a 12-year-old murder case on August 13 and a man for kidnapping and killing a wood trader for ransom on August 12.
Notable cases
Notable cases in which death penalty was awarded
The same month, he awarded the death penalty to a man for kidnapping and killing a wood trader for ransom in 1999.
Other notable cases include sentencing four men to death for murdering a farmer during an attempted robbery in 2011 and convicting two persons for the murder of Rajendra Saini.
He has awarded 35 capital punishment verdicts throughout his career, including 13 during his tenure in Bareilly.