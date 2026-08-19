Shiprocket shares list 35% above IPO price
What's the story
Shiprocket, a leading e-commerce shipping and logistics platform, made a stellar debut on the Indian stock exchanges today. The company's shares opened at ₹131 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ₹129.5 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This is a strong 35% premium over its issue price of ₹97 per share.
IPO specifics
Shiprocket's IPO was subscribed 99 times
The company's initial public offering (IPO) was priced in the range of ₹92-₹97 per equity share.
It consisted of a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares worth ₹885.60 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares worth ₹731.98 crore.
The issue was subscribed 99 times by the end of the bidding period, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading demand by subscribing to their reserved portion 123 times over.
Growth strategy
Shiprocket to enhance technology platform using IPO proceeds
Shiprocket plans to use the net proceeds from its fresh issue to enhance its technology platform, scale operations, and support various growth initiatives.
The company has allocated around ₹294 crore of the proceeds toward marketing and brand-building activities, while ₹211 crore will be deployed to strengthen technology infrastructure across existing and new business verticals.
This is part of Shiprocket's strategy as it joins other new-age companies in tapping into public markets for capital.
Financials
FY26 revenue up by 24%
In FY26, Shiprocket reported a 24% year-on-year increase in operating revenue to ₹2,024 crore. However, its net loss widened by 6.8% to ₹79 crore during the same period.
The company is backed by investors such as Temasek and Eternal and offers shipping, logistics, and e-commerce enablement services to online sellers and businesses.