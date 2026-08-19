Shiprocket shares list 35% above IPO price

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was priced in the range of ₹92-₹97 per equity share.

It consisted of a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares worth ₹885.60 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares worth ₹731.98 crore.

The issue was subscribed 99 times by the end of the bidding period, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading demand by subscribing to their reserved portion 123 times over.