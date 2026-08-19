Emraan Hashmi gets first ₹100cr solo hit with 'Awarapan 2'
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's latest release, Awarapan 2, has crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India. The film achieved this milestone on Day 5 despite a recent dip in collections. With this achievement, it has become Hashmi's first solo film to enter the ₹100 crore club. The sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Salil Acharya.
Box office
'Awarapan 2' minted ₹9.75 crore on Day 5
On Day 5 (Tuesday), Awarapan 2 earned a net of ₹9.75 crore across 11,060 shows.
The film's earnings saw a slight growth of about 5.4% from the previous day's collection (₹9.25 crore).
The overall theatrical occupancy for the film on Day 5 was recorded at 28.24%.
Market performance
Top 5 regions for the film on Day 5
Among the major Indian markets, Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of shows for Awarapan 2 on Day 5. The region had 1,149 shows and an overall occupancy of 44.3%.
Mumbai followed with 876 shows at a 28% occupancy rate, while Ahmedabad had 606 shows with a 20.8% occupancy.
Pune recorded 431 shows at a 25.5% occupancy rate, and Surat had 360 shows with an 11.3% occupancy rate.
Global success
International collections and worldwide gross of 'Awarapan 2'
Internationally, Awarapan 2 collected ₹2 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹23.8 crore. With this domestic and international business combined, the film has reached a worldwide total of ₹144.13 crore.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is set 19 years after the original film's events.