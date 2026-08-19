Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' continues to struggle; collection nears ₹50cr

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947's collection saw a growth on August 15 with ₹13.5 crore but dropped to ₹7.25 crore on August 17, a decline of 46%.

The film's first Monday saw a further drop of 72% in collections to ₹2 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far.

However, the film witnessed a slight growth of 12.5% on its first Tuesday with collections of ₹2.25 crore despite being screened in 6,608 shows across India.