Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' continues to struggle; collection nears ₹50cr
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest film, Batwara 1947, has been struggling to make a mark at the box office. The period drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and featuring Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, has netted ₹30.75 crore in India after five days of its release. Globally, the film has collected ₹43.29 crore gross till now. The film was released on August 14 and opened with ₹5.75 crore.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947's collection saw a growth on August 15 with ₹13.5 crore but dropped to ₹7.25 crore on August 17, a decline of 46%.
The film's first Monday saw a further drop of 72% in collections to ₹2 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far.
However, the film witnessed a slight growth of 12.5% on its first Tuesday with collections of ₹2.25 crore despite being screened in 6,608 shows across India.
Box office battle
Competing with 'Awarapan 2'
The film has been facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.
Batwara 1947's performance comes amid mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While it has been praised for Deol and Azmi's performances, it has also been criticized for its narrative choices.
The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore and so far has recovered only 24.5% of its cost.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Batwara 1947'
Set in Lahore during the tumultuous time of the 1947 Partition and the division of Punjab, Batwara 1947 stars Deol as a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan after Partition.
His character is shown vowing to save a Hindu woman (Azmi) living in his allotted house in Lahore while also protecting his own family.
The film features Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir.