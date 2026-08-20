Google unveils advanced AI study tools for students
What's the story
Google has unveiled a range of new study tools in its Search and Gemini platforms. The features include AI-generated interactive visuals, 3D simulations, a dedicated student hub, custom practice quizzes, and more. The move is part of Google's strategy to make Gemini the go-to AI assistant for students learning and studying.
Tool features
AI-generated visuals for complex topics
The new study tools on Search allow students to create custom tools and simulations for better understanding of complex topics.
For instance, a student learning about pH levels can search "pH scale" to get an interactive visual in an AI Overview.
The feature also lets users ask follow-up questions for more specialized information, like plotting citrus fruits on the pH scale.
Quiz generation
Generate custom practice quizzes on any subject
The new study tools also enable users to generate custom practice quizzes on any subject, from science and math to humanities and foreign languages.
A prompt like "Create a quiz with the most commonly tested vocabulary words to help me prep for the SAT" will generate an interactive quiz in Search.
The feature is part of Google's effort to enhance learning experiences through AI technology.
Learning support
Lens in Search will soon offer interactive problem-solving help
In the coming weeks, Lens in Search will introduce an interactive learning experience for problem-solving.
Students can tap the "Lens" camera icon in the Google app and upload a photo of their work to get AI explanations, identify mistakes, and provide guidance if they're stuck.
The feature is designed to help students navigate complex concepts with ease.
Research capabilities
Gemini can now generate multi-step research reports
Google is also introducing a feature in Gemini Live that lets students launch multi-step research reports and then discuss the findings conversationally.
Users can ask Gemini to research a topic, then go about their other tasks while it works in the background.
They'll get a notification when the report is ready and can then discuss or ask follow-up questions using their voice.
Simulation feature
Functional 3D simulations for better understanding of topics
Gemini can now generate functional 3D simulations to help users better understand topics.
Responses will include tables, grids, and specially made simulations for the prompt.
For example, a prompt like "show me how DNA works in 3D" will give you an interactive 3D structure of DNA that you can rotate and zoom into for a detailed understanding.
Student plans
Free 1-year access to student membership plans
Google is also offering free one-year access to its student membership plans, along with the new AI study tools.
The features include a centralized student hub, custom study notebooks, dynamic 3D simulations, and hands-free vocal research.
They are designed to help students organize coursework, master complex subjects, and track their academic milestones throughout the semester.