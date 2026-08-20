Ranbir to film 'Brahmastra 2' after wrapping 'Ramayana'?

Kapoor is expected to finish shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2 by January 2027.

After a short prep period, he will reportedly start filming for Brahmastra 2 in April 2027. Alia Bhatt will also reprise her role as Isha.

"Ranbir is super excited to embark on this journey again. In a massive dual-role challenge, RK will portray both Dev and Shiva in the sequel," a source revealed to the portal.