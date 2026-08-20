Ranbir to film 'Brahmastra 2' after wrapping 'Ramayana'?
What's the story
The Astraverse is gearing up for its next phase with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji reportedly preparing for Brahmastra 2. According to a Pinkvilla report, scripting and pre-production for the sequel are currently underway. The film will continue exploring the mythological universe introduced in the first part, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022).
Cast details
Kapoor to begin filming in April 2027
Kapoor is expected to finish shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2 by January 2027.
After a short prep period, he will reportedly start filming for Brahmastra 2 in April 2027. Alia Bhatt will also reprise her role as Isha.
"Ranbir is super excited to embark on this journey again. In a massive dual-role challenge, RK will portray both Dev and Shiva in the sequel," a source revealed to the portal.
New addition
Deepika may join the cast as Amruta
The sequel may also see Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.
Mukerji has reportedly initiated talks with the actor for the character of Amruta, who is expected to play an important part in the Astraverse.
"Ayan and the core team are confident about bringing Deepika on board, recognizing that the role of Amruta requires an actor with immense gravitas. While discussions are on, official confirmations will depend on overall timeline alignments," the source added.
Film details
'Brahmastra' franchise's mythological journey continues
Brahmastra 2 will continue to explore Indian mythology on a larger scale, with the makers promising a world-class spectacle for viewers.
Meanwhile, other projects like Dhoom 4 are currently on hold, making Brahmastra 2 Kapoor's immediate priority after Ramayana.
The film is expected to delve deeper into the conflict and mythology introduced in the first part, with Kapoor's dual role providing a wider canvas for exploration.
Actors' schedules
Meanwhile, here's what else RK and Bhatt have lined up
On the work front, Kapoor is busy promoting Tiwari's Ramayana: The Introduction, in which he plays Lord Ram. The film releases on November 8, 2026.
Meanwhile, Bhatt was last seen in Yash Raj Films's Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She will be seen in Sohum Shah's Tumbaad 2 with Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
They will also share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.