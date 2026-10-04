Vijay warns opposition against attacking women

According to PTI, Vijay said, "I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces."

He described Stalin's comments as "body-shaming" and said they were so vulgar that they were unbearable.

The CM added that he would tolerate personal attacks on himself but would not remain silent if mothers, sisters, or daughters are targeted.