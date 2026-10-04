Vijay warns opposition against attacking women
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a "stern warning" to opposition parties against attacking women. The warning came during a roadshow in Dharapuram, Tiruppur district. He accused leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of making personal attacks on women, specifically referring to recent remarks by DMK president M K Stalin against TVK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Satyabama.
Political discourse
Vijay condemns 'body-shaming' remarks
According to PTI, Vijay said, "I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces."
He described Stalin's comments as "body-shaming" and said they were so vulgar that they were unbearable.
The CM added that he would tolerate personal attacks on himself but would not remain silent if mothers, sisters, or daughters are targeted.
Campaign trail
CM's campaign trail in Tamil Nadu
Vijay conducted a roadshow in Dharapuram, where he interacted with voters and received gifts and flowers, taking a bullock cart ride for a short distance.
He also offered prayers at the Moolanur Vanchiamman shrine during his campaign trail.
The CM's remarks come amid rising tensions in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with parties trading barbs ahead of the bypolls.