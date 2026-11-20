SL's Milan Priyanath Rathnayake slams his second Test fifty: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka put up a brave fight in the third innings of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, posting a total of 316/10. Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha scored patient half-centuries to tire the Pakistan bowling unit. Batting at eight, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake also contributed with an unbeaten half-century. On this note, we look at Rathnayake's knock and stats.
Match progress
A fine hand from Rathnayake
After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs, Sri Lanka were reeling at 216/6 when Rathnayake arrived to bat in the third innings.
He joined forces with Dinusha (54) and the duo added 53 runs for the seventh wicket.
Though this stand put the Lankans into the lead, Dinusha fell to Aamer Jamal soon after completing his fifty.
Rathnayake, meanwhile, continued to bat well with the tail-enders and returned unbeaten on 66 off 88 balls (12 fours).
Stats
Rathnayake's second Test fifty
This was Rathnayake's second Test fifty, which has taken him to 330 runs across nine Tests at an average of 30, as per Cricinfo.
His tally also includes 25 wickets at 31.56.
Rathnayake, who bowls medium pace, hammered his sixth fifty in First-Class cricket (100: 1).
His tally includes 1,607 runs at 22-plus.