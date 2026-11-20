After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs, Sri Lanka were reeling at 216/6 when Rathnayake arrived to bat in the third innings.

He joined forces with Dinusha (54) and the duo added 53 runs for the seventh wicket.

Though this stand put the Lankans into the lead, Dinusha fell to Aamer Jamal soon after completing his fifty.

Rathnayake, meanwhile, continued to bat well with the tail-enders and returned unbeaten on 66 off 88 balls (12 fours).