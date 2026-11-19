Dinusha joined forces with skipper and fellow halfcenturion Kusal Mendis, who made 53 runs.

The duo recorded an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Agha Salman trapped Mendis.

Dinusha continued to bat well and further added 53 runs with Milan Priyanath Rathnayake for the seventh wicket.

This stand put the Lankans into the lead. However, Dinusha fell to Aamer Jamal soon after completing his fifty.

He left the Lankans at 268/7.