SL's Sonal Dinusha slams his sixth 50-plus Test score: Stats
What's the story
A fine hand from Sonal Dinusha powered Sri Lanka on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Stadium. After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs, Sri Lanka were further reduced to 134/5 when Dinusha arrived to bat in the third innings. While the home team's innings defeat looked certain at this point, Sri Lanka's lower order had other plans. Here we look at Dinusha's knock and stats.
Match details
Mendis, Sonal stitch a crucial stand
Dinusha joined forces with skipper and fellow halfcenturion Kusal Mendis, who made 53 runs.
The duo recorded an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Agha Salman trapped Mendis.
Dinusha continued to bat well and further added 53 runs with Milan Priyanath Rathnayake for the seventh wicket.
This stand put the Lankans into the lead. However, Dinusha fell to Aamer Jamal soon after completing his fifty.
He left the Lankans at 268/7.
Stats
Dinusha's sensational start to Test career
Dinusha became a household name by scoring 80 or more in each of his four outings in the India Test series earlier this year.
His latest outing resulted in 54 runs off 119 balls (7 fours).
This was his third Test fifty, as he also owns as many hundreds.
Across 12 innings of seven Tests, the Lankan batter has raced to 701 runs at an average of 70.10, as per Cricinfo.
In First-Class cricket, Dinusha now has 14 tons and 21 fifties from 72 matches.