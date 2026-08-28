Sonal Dinusha's historic run in India Tests rewrites record books 

Albeit in a losing cause, Dinusha put on a stellar show in the opener.

The 25-year-old batsman scored a fine century in Sri Lanka's first innings, hitting 100 runs off 168 balls. It was his maiden Test ton.

The left-handed batsman faced 128 balls in his second outing, scoring 84 runs.

Dinusha was SL's final wicket to fall in their first innings of the second Test, scoring 103 off 162 balls.

The southpaw then made a gritty 264-ball 133* as SL managed a draw despite following on.