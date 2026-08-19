Galle Test: Sonal Dinusha hammers twin 80-plus scores versus India
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha put on a stellar show with the bat in the opening Test against India in Galle. After scoring a century in his first outing, he followed it up with an impressive knock of 84 runs in the second. Despite his efforts, the Lankans lost the contest by 165 runs. Here are his performance and stats.
Batting brilliance
Two fine knocks from the southpaw
The 25-year-old batsman scored a fine century in Sri Lanka's first innings, hitting 100 runs off 168 balls. It was his maiden Test ton.
His brilliance meant the Lankans managed a total of 284/10 after being reduced to 90/5.
This was in response to India's 462/10 in the first innings.
Chasing a target of 372 runs for victory, the Sri Lankan team lost four wickets for just 47 runs.
Dinusha played another fine hand, though his team got folded for 206.
The left-handed batsman faced 128 balls in his second outing, hitting eight fours and a six to score 84 runs.
Historic feat
Seventh Sri Lankan batsman to achieve this feat
Dinusha became just the seventh Sri Lankan batter to score a Test century against India while batting at number six or lower, as per Cricinfo.
He, however, missed out on being the eighth SL batter to hammer twin tons in a Test.
Dinusha has played four Tests so far, scoring 370 runs at an average of 61.66 across seven innings.
He has one century and two fifties to his name.
Career
12th FC hundred for Dinusha
Dinusha, a potent spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut last year.
Overall, he now has 12 tons and 20 fifties across 69 matches in First-Class cricket.
This tally includes 3,882 runs at a fine average of 46.21.
With his left-arm spin, Dinusha has also claimed 133 wickets at 28.18 with the help of seven fifers.
Six of his scalps have come in Tests at 52.16.