Galle Test: Sonal Dinusha hammers twin 80-plus scores versus India

The 25-year-old batsman scored a fine century in Sri Lanka's first innings, hitting 100 runs off 168 balls. It was his maiden Test ton.

His brilliance meant the Lankans managed a total of 284/10 after being reduced to 90/5.

This was in response to India's 462/10 in the first innings.

Chasing a target of 372 runs for victory, the Sri Lankan team lost four wickets for just 47 runs.

Dinusha played another fine hand, though his team got folded for 206.

The left-handed batsman faced 128 balls in his second outing, hitting eight fours and a six to score 84 runs.