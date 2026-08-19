All-round India thrash Sri Lanka in Galle Test: Key stats 

Padikkal made a sensational 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings and followed it up with a 75-ball 44.

His tally of 211 runs in Galle is only behind New Zealand's Stephen Fleming (274 in Colombo, 2003 & 252 in Colombo, 1998) and Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful (212 in Galle, 2013) among visiting number-three batters with the most runs in a Test on Sri Lankan soil.

Notably, Padikkal had played just two Tests before featuring in the ongoing affair, scoring 90 runs with the help of a fifty.