All-round India thrash Sri Lanka in Galle Test: Key stats
What's the story
Team India recorded a thumping 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the opener of the two-Test series at the Galle International Stadium. Chasing a massive 372, the Lankans showed resistance in the fourth innings but were eventually folded in the second session of Day 5. While Devdutt Padikkal's 167 was the highlight of the game, Manav Suthar claimed 10 wickets in the match. Here are the key stats.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Padikkal scored an impressive 167 in India's first innings, helping the team post a total of 462/10.
KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) made fifties.
Being reduced to 90/5 in response, Sri Lanka avoided a follow-on by posting 284/10.
Centurion Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80) bolstered the Lankans.
As the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second outing, the Lankans were set a 372-run target.
They could only manage 206/10 despite Dinusha's 84.
Padikkal
Padikkal shines on Test return
Padikkal made a sensational 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings and followed it up with a 75-ball 44.
His tally of 211 runs in Galle is only behind New Zealand's Stephen Fleming (274 in Colombo, 2003 & 252 in Colombo, 1998) and Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful (212 in Galle, 2013) among visiting number-three batters with the most runs in a Test on Sri Lankan soil.
Notably, Padikkal had played just two Tests before featuring in the ongoing affair, scoring 90 runs with the help of a fifty.
Information
Padikkal goes past 4,000 First-Class runs
With his 44 on Day 4, the batter has raced past 4,000 First-Class runs (now 4,011) across 57 matches at an average of 43-plus, as per Cricinfo. The one in Galle was his 10th First-Class hundred, as he also owns 21 fifties.
Rahul
Rahul's 33rd 50-plus score in the format
Team India's vice-captain, KL Rahul, missed out on a ton, having made 82 off 175 balls in the first innings.
Rahul has raced to 4,270 Test runs at 36.81.
The one in Galle was his 33rd 50-plus score in the format, as he also owns 12 tons.
471 of his runs have come across eight Tests against the Lankans at 36.23 (100: 1, 50s: 4).
Jurel
Jurel's maiden Test fifty away from home
Jurel also made a mark in India's first innings, scoring 51 off 68 balls (4 fours and 1 six) - his second half-century in the format
He also has a century.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 536 Test runs at an average of 33.50. This was his maiden 50-plus score away from home in Tests.
Jayasuriya
100 wickets in home Tests for Jayasuriya
Meanwhile, Jayasuriya concluded with a match haul of 7/152, including a first-innings four-fer.
He now has 132 wickets from 24 Tests at 31.48.
As per Cricinfo, the left-arm pacer has now raced to 103 wickets across 15 home Tests at an average of 26.88.
He is now among just the five bowlers with a century of Test wickets on Lankan soil.
Information
Nuwantha shines on Test debut
Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Keshara Nuwantha made a significant mark, claiming 3/175 from 39 overs in India's first innings. He could only take one wicket in his second outing. Nuwantha has now raced to 68 wickets from 16 First-Class matches at an average of 22-plus.