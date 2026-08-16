Galle Test: Devdutt Padikkal sets record with 167 against SL
What's the story
Batter Devdutt Padikkal bolstered India with his marathon knock against Sri Lanka in Galle. Taking the visitors past 300 on Day 2, Padikkal added to his ton during his crucial stands with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. According to Cricbuzz, Padikkal became the third Indian batter to record a 150-plus score against Sri Lanka from No. 3. Here are the records he set.
Century
Century on Day 1
India started well after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Padikkal arrived after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32. The former joined forces with KL Rahul, and the duo tormented the Lankan bowlers with a 150-plus stand.
Padikkal, who played with intent, completed his hundred in the final session. He and Pant saw off the day as India were 288/2 at stumps.
Score
Padikkal falls short of double-ton
After a rain-delayed start on Day 2, Padikkal showed his usual precision against spin. He reached his 150 in the 86th over off 215 balls.
After losing Pant, who succumbed to a rash shot, Padikkal drove India forward with Jurel.
The latter fell to Prabath Jayasuriya in the 92nd over. He scored 167 off 230 balls (15 fours and a six).
Milestone
Padikkal joins Ganguly on this list
As per Cricbuzz, Padikkal became just the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No. 3 for India in the 21st century.
He joined Sourav Ganguly, who made 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002. Meanwhile, the last Test hundred by an Indian number-three batter came 35 innings ago.
In September 2024, Shubman Gill scored a hundred from this position against Bangladesh in Chennai.
Information
Another feat for Padikkal
According to Cricbuzz, Padikkal became the third Indian with a 150-plus score against Sri Lanka from No. 3. He joined Rahul Dravid (177, Ahmedabad, 2009) and Cheteshwar Pujara (153, Galle, 2017). Padikkal also has the highest score in this regard in Sri Lanka.
Career
A look at his career
Padikkal got a chance in the XI as Sai Sudharsan, the team's designated No. 3 batter, got ruled out of the series with a foot injury.
The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut in 2024, now has two 50-plus scores in the format.
Across three Tests (four innings), Padikkal has raced to 257 runs at an average of 64.25.