Galle Test: Devdutt Padikkal sets record with 167 against SL

India started well after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Padikkal arrived after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32. The former joined forces with KL Rahul, and the duo tormented the Lankan bowlers with a 150-plus stand.

Padikkal, who played with intent, completed his hundred in the final session. He and Pant saw off the day as India were 288/2 at stumps.