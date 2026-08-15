Confident Devdutt Padikkal celebrates Test return with maiden century: Stats

India made a strong start on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Padikkal arrived after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 runs.

The former joined forces with KL Rahul, and the duo tormented the Lankan bowlers with a 150-plus stand.

Padikkal, who played with intent, completed his hundred in the final session.