Confident Devdutt Padikkal celebrates Test return with maiden century: Stats
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal has stamped his authority with a brilliant knock on his Test return. The left-handed batter hammered a statement hundred on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Padikkal walked in at number three and played a knock to remember. Playing his first Test in nearly two years, the southpaw scored his maiden Test ton.
Knock
A fine hand from Padikkal
India made a strong start on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Padikkal arrived after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 runs.
The former joined forces with KL Rahul, and the duo tormented the Lankan bowlers with a 150-plus stand.
Padikkal, who played with intent, completed his hundred in the final session.
Opportunity
Padikkal makes full use of the opportunity
Notably, Padikkal got a chance in the XI as Sai Sudharsan, the team's designated No. 3 batter, got ruled out of the series with a foot injury.
Moreover, the former hit a sensational hundred in the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI before the opening game.
Padikkal's 142* off just 164 balls virtually sealed his position in the XI.
Stats
Padikkal previously played for India in November 2024
Padikkal had played just two Tests before featuring in Galle, scoring 90 runs with the help of a fifty.
However, his previous appearance came in November 2024.
Meanwhile, this was his 10th First-Class hundred, as he also owns 21 fifties.
Across 57 First-Class matches, the youngster has raced past 3,900 runs at an average of 43-plus.
Feats
Padikkal joins Ganguly on this list
As per Cricbuzz, Padikkal became just the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No.3 for India in the 21st century.
He joined Sourav Ganguly, who made 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.
Meanwhile, the last Test hundred by an Indian number-three batter came 35 innings ago.
In September 2024, Shubman Gill scored a hundred from this position against Bangladesh in Chennai.