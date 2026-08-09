Sarfaraz Khan replaces Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Test series

The Men's Selection Committee has opted for Sarfaraz over Shaik Rasheed, who was also in contention to replace Sudharsan.

The decision was made after considering Sarfaraz's experience at the highest level.

He has already represented India in six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three half-centuries to his name.

His inclusion gives India another middle-order option as they prepare for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.