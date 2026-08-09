Sarfaraz Khan replaces Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Test series
What's the story
Sarfaraz Khan has been named as the replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan in India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The decision was taken by the selectors as Sudharsan continues his recovery from a right toe stress reaction. While he has made significant progress at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, he is yet to fully recover from the injury.
Selection rationale
Sarfaraz picked over Shaik Rasheed
The Men's Selection Committee has opted for Sarfaraz over Shaik Rasheed, who was also in contention to replace Sudharsan.
The decision was made after considering Sarfaraz's experience at the highest level.
He has already represented India in six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three half-centuries to his name.
His inclusion gives India another middle-order option as they prepare for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Team composition
A look at India's updated Test squad against Sri Lanka
The updated squad for India's Test series against Sri Lanka includes Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan.
The decision comes after India completed their three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo on Sunday.
Match recap
India beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by 6 wickets
In the warm-up match, India chased down a target of 207 runs in 45 overs to win by six wickets.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill set up the chase with a 105-run opening partnership.
Jaiswal scored a quickfire 61 off 46 balls before retiring, while Gill made 44 after returning from a finger injury.
Rishabh Pant contributed with an innings of 28 runs while Dhruv Jurel added another 17 runs to India's total.