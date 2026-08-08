Warm-up match: Devdutt Padikkal hammers statement hundred versus SLC XI

The first innings was dominated by Sri Lanka XI, who scored 363 runs for eight wickets.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Padikkal then formed a 96-run stand with Rahul (40) to power his team.

The former also added 72 runs with Ravindra Jadeja thereafter.

Padikkal batted with great intent and played some breathtaking shots.

The left-handed batsman eventually retired after completing his hundred before returning later.