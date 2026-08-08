Warm-up match: Devdutt Padikkal hammers statement hundred versus SLC XI
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal put up a stellar show with the bat in the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. While batting at three, the southpaw hit a sensational hundred on Day 2 to power his team. This knock has boosted Padikkal's chances of finding a place in India's XI for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Here are further details.
Knock
A fine hand from Padikkal
The first innings was dominated by Sri Lanka XI, who scored 363 runs for eight wickets.
In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
Padikkal then formed a 96-run stand with Rahul (40) to power his team.
The former also added 72 runs with Ravindra Jadeja thereafter.
Padikkal batted with great intent and played some breathtaking shots.
The left-handed batsman eventually retired after completing his hundred before returning later.
Information
Padikkal takes India past 350
Padikkal was more aggressive after resuming his knock, as there was a surge in the scoring rate. He recorded 40-plus stands with bowling all-rounders Saransh Jain and Gurnoor Brar as India finished Day 2 with a score of 357/6. Padikkal returned unbeaten on 142 off just 164 balls, a knock laced with 18 fours.
Prospect
Will Padikkal get a go?
Though Team India does not seem to have zero on in their number-three Test batter, Sai Sudharsan has operated at the position in recent games.
However, the southpaw is missing the ongoing warm-up game due to a niggle in his toe.
If he fails to recover on time, Padikkal is set to bat at the position.
Stats
Padikkal last played for India in November 2024
Padikkal has played just two Tests so far, scoring 90 runs with the help of a fifty.
However, his last appearance came in November 2024.
With Sudharsan's availability being uncertain, Padikkal seems on track to make a return.
Across 56 First-Class matches, the latter has scored over 3,800 runs at an average of 43.18 (100s: 9, 50s: 21).
Earlier this year, Padikkal slammed his maiden FC double-century.