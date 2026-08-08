Warm-up match: Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for two-ball duck
What's the story
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck during the ongoing three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The match is being held at the Nondescripts Cricket Ground in Colombo. Opening the batting with KL Rahul on Day 2, Jaiswal was caught at gully off left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando's second delivery of the innings.
Performance analysis
His struggle against left-arm pacers
Though Jaiswal has been one of India's top-performing batters in Test cricket, he has had a hard time against left-arm pacers.
His penchant for the cut shot has often led to his downfall against these bowlers.
Despite getting significant success with this shot in his Test career, Jaiswal has also been similarly dismissed seven times.
Dismissal details
Nine dismissals across 18 innings
Jaiswal has been dismissed nine times across 18 innings against left-arm pacers as his average plummets to a paltry 22.22 in this regard, as per Cricinfo.
Three of those dismissals came in his last four ICC World Test Championship (WTC) innings against South Africa at home last year.
All three times, he was dismissed by South African fast bowler Marco Jansen during a series that India lost 0-2.
Bowling impact
Dismissals by other left-arm pacers
Along with Jansen, Australia's Mitchell Starc and South Africa's Nandre Burger have also dismissed Jaiswal thrice in Test cricket.
The young opener last played a one-off Test against Afghanistan outside the WTC cycle, where he scored 24 runs.
His struggle against left-arm pace continues to be a point of concern.
Fernando can trouble him in the upcoming two-match Test series as well, starting on August 15.
Stats
A look at his Test stats
In 29 Tests, Jaiswal has racked up 2,535 runs at an average of 48.75.
His short career already has seven tons and 13 half-centuries.
He has dominated bowling attacks across different conditions, scoring two double-centuries at home and centuries in Australia and England.
According to Cricinfo, Jaiswal has five 150-plus scores before turning 25 in Test cricket.
Only Don Bradman (10) and Sachin Tendulkar (6) are ahead of him.