SL-IND Tests: Here's why Vishwa Fernando can challenge Yashasvi Jaiswal
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to strengthen India's batting line-up in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The 24-year-old has been a key player for India as an opener and will be looking to continue his good form on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches. However, the opener can be challenged by left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando. Here we look at their anticipated battle.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Though Jaiswal has been one of India's top-performing batters in Test cricket, he has had a hard time against left-arm pacers.
His vulnerability at the corridor outside off-stump has been exposed by several bowlers in the past.
Left-arm fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger have frequently troubled him with the new red cherry.
As Fernando is also known to move the new ball both ways, his face-off with Jaiswal would be enticing.
Misery
Nine dismissals across 18 innings
Jaiswal has been dismissed nine times across 18 innings against left-arm pacers as his average plummets to a paltry 22.22 in this regard, as per Cricinfo.
Australian ace Starc has often troubled him, trapping Jaiswal thrice across 10 innings.
In India's 2023-24 tour of South Africa, Burger dismissed him three times across four innings.
Jansen has trapped Jaiswal thrice across five innings in Test cricket.
Information
Fernando's numbers against left-handed batters
Fernando has also done well against left-handed batters in his Test career. He has dismissed southpaws 29 times across 46 Test innings at an average of 31.55 (SR: 3.28). The average marginally rises to 32.3 against right-handed batters.
Career highlights
Here are their Test numbers
In 29 Tests, Jaiswal has racked up 2,535 runs at an average of 48.75. His short career already has seven tons and 13 half-centuries.
He has dominated bowling attacks across different conditions, scoring two double-centuries at home and centuries in Australia and England.
On the other hand, Fernando boasts 81 wickets from 28 Tests at 32.03 (5W: 1).
20 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 30.40.