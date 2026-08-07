SL-IND Tests: Here's why Vishwa Fernando can challenge Yashasvi Jaiswal

Though Jaiswal has been one of India's top-performing batters in Test cricket, he has had a hard time against left-arm pacers.

His vulnerability at the corridor outside off-stump has been exposed by several bowlers in the past.

Left-arm fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger have frequently troubled him with the new red cherry.

As Fernando is also known to move the new ball both ways, his face-off with Jaiswal would be enticing.