Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal slams his maiden FC double-century

Devdutt Padikkal has scored his maiden first-class double century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttarakhand. The match is being played at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The left-handed batsman took 288 balls to reach the milestone as Karnataka went past 500 while batting first. His previous best was an impressive score of 193 during a seven-wicket victory over Punjab in the 2023-24 Ranji season.

Match progress A record-breaking knock from Padikkal After losing opener Mayank Agarwal (5) early, Padikkal and KL Rahul built a massive 278-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahul was dismissed by Aditya Rawat after scoring 141 runs. However, Padikkal continued his innings, adding another 129 runs for the third-wicket partnership with Karun Nair (60). The left-handed batsman completed his double-ton in the morning session of Day 2. After further stitching 59 runs with Smaran Ravichandran, Padikkal eventually fell to part-timer Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani.

Career 3,500 runs in FC cricket Padikkal departed for 232 off 330 balls, hammering 29 fours and three sixes. With his 116th run, Padikkal went past 3,500 runs in the FC format. Across 53 matches, the left-handed batter has scored over 3,616 runs at an average of around 42. This was his ninth ton in the format besides 19 half-centuries. Padikkal has also played two Tests for India, scoring a half-century. He made his Test debut in 2024.

