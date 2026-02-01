Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal's ton takes Karnataka to quarter-finals

Devdutt Padikkal played a stellar knock to guide Karnataka into the quarter-finals of the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy . At Mohali's IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Karnataka chased down Punjab's target of 250 runs in just 27.5 overs, winning by five wickets. Padikkal slammed an 85-ball 120*. The victory helped them finish with 27 points, just behind table-toppers Madhya Pradesh.

Key moments Padikkal leads Karnataka's chase Despite an early dismissal of KL Rahul on Day 4, Padikkal led an impressive 113-run stand off just 72 balls with Mayank Agarwal. However, Emanjot Singh Chahal knocked over Agarwal (53) to break the partnership. Aneesh KV and Smaran Ravichandran fell in quick succession, leaving Karnataka at a precarious position (134/4). However, Shreyas Gopal and Vidyadhar Patil supported Padikkal, who got Karnataka home. His unbeaten 120 had 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Stats A look at his stats After a successful Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Padikkal continues his sublime run in red-ball cricket. In 51 First-Class games, the left-handed batter has raced to 3,328 runs at an average of 41.08. This was his eighth ton in the format besides 19 half-centuries. Padikkal has also played two Tests for India, scoring a half-century. He made his Test debut in 2024.

Advertisement