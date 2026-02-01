Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal's ton takes Karnataka to quarter-finals
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal played a stellar knock to guide Karnataka into the quarter-finals of the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy. At Mohali's IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Karnataka chased down Punjab's target of 250 runs in just 27.5 overs, winning by five wickets. Padikkal slammed an 85-ball 120*. The victory helped them finish with 27 points, just behind table-toppers Madhya Pradesh.
Key moments
Padikkal leads Karnataka's chase
Despite an early dismissal of KL Rahul on Day 4, Padikkal led an impressive 113-run stand off just 72 balls with Mayank Agarwal. However, Emanjot Singh Chahal knocked over Agarwal (53) to break the partnership. Aneesh KV and Smaran Ravichandran fell in quick succession, leaving Karnataka at a precarious position (134/4). However, Shreyas Gopal and Vidyadhar Patil supported Padikkal, who got Karnataka home. His unbeaten 120 had 6 fours and 5 sixes.
Stats
A look at his stats
After a successful Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Padikkal continues his sublime run in red-ball cricket. In 51 First-Class games, the left-handed batter has raced to 3,328 runs at an average of 41.08. This was his eighth ton in the format besides 19 half-centuries. Padikkal has also played two Tests for India, scoring a half-century. He made his Test debut in 2024.
Information
Karnataka to face Mumbai in quarters
As mentioned, Karnataka finished second in the Elite Group B, only behind Madhya Pradesh. They won three of their seven matches. The Padikkal-led side will now face Mumbai in the fourth quarter-final, starting February 6.