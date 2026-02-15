KL Rahul slams consecutive centuries in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knock-outs

Indian Test opener KL Rahul has scored his second consecutive century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knock-outs. His latest hundred came on Day 1 of the semi-final against Uttarakhand at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, a venue where he had previously played for former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Karnataka ace overall hammered his 25th First-Class hundred. Here are the key stats.

Match dynamics Rahul plays a steady knock in the 1st session Rahul, along with skipper Mayank Agarwal, started cautiously against the new ball. However, in the ninth over, Aditya Rawat was brought into the attack and he dismissed Agarwal for just five runs. It was one-way traffic thereafter as Rahul then formed a double-hundred partnership with Devdutt Padikkal. Both batters completed their respective hundreds to put Karnataka on command. The second session saw Rahul adopting a more aggressive approach. He reached his century off 153 balls.

Stats A look at Rahul's FC stats This was Rahul's 25th first-class century and came after a brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Mumbai where he scored 130. Notably, Rahul had returned to the Karnataka Ranji side in its last group stage match against Punjab, where he scored a half-century (59 runs) in the first innings. Playing his 119th FC game, Rahul has raced past 8,880 runs while averaging over 44. He also owns 41 fifties besides 25 tons.

