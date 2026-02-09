KL Rahul slams his 24th First-Class century: Key stats

Karnataka's KL Rahul scored a crucial fourth-innings century in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinal against Mumbai at the MCA-BKC Ground on Monday. The 33-year-old hit his 24th First-Class century, reaching the milestone in 147 balls. His innings was instrumental as Karnataka are chasing a target of 325 runs set by Mumbai. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock A vital hand from Rahul Chasing a stiff target, Karnataka were off to a poor start with in-form opener Mayank Agarwal (3) departing cheaply. However, Rahul then joined forces with his skipper Devdutt Padikkal (39), and the duo powered the team with an 84-run stand. In Smaran Ravichandran, Rahul got another potent partner as the two batters powered Karnataka past 270 with their 147-plus partnership. The opener eventually fell to Tushar Deshpande after scoring 130 runs.

Match details Rahul puts Karnataka on command Rahul reached his century with a boundary, but did not celebrate much. He had returned to the Karnataka Ranji side in its last group stage match against Punjab, where he scored a half-century in the first innings. In this match, he scored 28 runs in the first innings before getting out to Mohit Avasthi. He has now put Karnataka on command with a stunning fourth-innings hundred.

