KL Rahul slams his 24th First-Class century: Key stats
What's the story
Karnataka's KL Rahul scored a crucial fourth-innings century in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinal against Mumbai at the MCA-BKC Ground on Monday. The 33-year-old hit his 24th First-Class century, reaching the milestone in 147 balls. His innings was instrumental as Karnataka are chasing a target of 325 runs set by Mumbai. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A vital hand from Rahul
Chasing a stiff target, Karnataka were off to a poor start with in-form opener Mayank Agarwal (3) departing cheaply. However, Rahul then joined forces with his skipper Devdutt Padikkal (39), and the duo powered the team with an 84-run stand. In Smaran Ravichandran, Rahul got another potent partner as the two batters powered Karnataka past 270 with their 147-plus partnership. The opener eventually fell to Tushar Deshpande after scoring 130 runs.
Match details
Rahul puts Karnataka on command
Rahul reached his century with a boundary, but did not celebrate much. He had returned to the Karnataka Ranji side in its last group stage match against Punjab, where he scored a half-century in the first innings. In this match, he scored 28 runs in the first innings before getting out to Mohit Avasthi. He has now put Karnataka on command with a stunning fourth-innings hundred.
Stats
A look at Rahul's FC stats
Rahul departed for 130 off 182 balls, a knock laced with 14 boundaries and a six. This was his 24th century in First-Class cricket, as he also owns 41 fifties. Playing his 118th FC game, Rahul has raced to 8,757 runs while averaging over 44. As many as 4,053 of these runs have come in Tests at 35.86 (100s: 11, 50s: 20).