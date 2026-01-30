KL Rahul scores 59 on Ranji Trophy return: Stats
What's the story
Taking advantage of a break from international cricket, KL Rahul made a steady comeback in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Opening for Karnataka, the veteran batter played a 59-run knock on Day 2 of the final-round clash against hosts Punjab at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. This knock powered Karnataka after Punjab posted 309/10 batting first. Here we look at his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Rahul
Rahul did well against the new ball as Karnataka were off to a fine start in their first innings. The batter shared a solid opening partnership of 102 runs with Mayank Agarwal before the latter departed for 46. Though Rahul went on to score a half-century, he fell to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 28th over.
Stats
41st fifty in First-Class cricket
As mentioned, Rahul scored 59 off 87 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries. This was his 41st fifty in First-Class cricket, as he also owns 23 hundreds. Playing his 117th FC game, Rahul has raced to 8,586 runs while averaging over 44. As many as 4,053 of these runs have come in Tests at 35.86 (100s: 11, 50s: 20).