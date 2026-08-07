Warm-up match: SLC XI dominate Indian bowlers on Day 1 

Rasantha, who was more of a support player in the opening stand, scored a steady 71 off 143 balls.

The misery of Indian bowlers did not end here as six of Sri Lanka's top-seven batters breached the 30-run mark.

While skipper Sonal Dinusha (52 off 71) was the only other non-opener with a fifty, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39), Ahan Wickramasinghe (31), and Ramesh Mendis (32) played handy knocks.