Warm-up match: SLC XI dominate Indian bowlers on Day 1
What's the story
Team India bowlers had a hard time on Day 1 of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The match serves as a preparation for the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on August 15. The home team dominated the proceedings, having piled up 363/8 on the day with a run rate of touch over 4. Here are further details.
Partnership details
Hosts powered by solid opening stand
The Indian pace attack, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar, failed to make an early impact.
Openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha put together a solid opening partnership of 110 runs.
Madushka was the more aggressive of the two, scoring a quickfire 66 off just 65 balls before getting run out.
Misery
Misery of Indian bowlers continue
Rasantha, who was more of a support player in the opening stand, scored a steady 71 off 143 balls.
The misery of Indian bowlers did not end here as six of Sri Lanka's top-seven batters breached the 30-run mark.
While skipper Sonal Dinusha (52 off 71) was the only other non-opener with a fifty, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39), Ahan Wickramasinghe (31), and Ramesh Mendis (32) played handy knocks.
Bowlers
How did Indian bowlers fare?
Gurnoor Brar (1/49 in 12 overs) was the only pacer to strike on the day as Mohammed Siraj (0/44 in 13 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (0/32 in 8 overs) failed to get among wickets.
All three left-arm spinners in action, Ravindra Jadeja (2/64 in 15 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (2/76 in 18 overs), and Manav Suthar (2/33 in 13 overs), got two wickets each.
Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain failed to impress (0/54 in 11 overs).
Captaincy change
Gill misses out on Day 1
Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 1 as he suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during Thursday's practice session.
The BCCI medical team is monitoring his condition.
In Gill's absence, KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, took over as captain.