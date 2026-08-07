Rasantha, Madushka trouble Indian bowlers in warm-up match: Details here 

The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar failed to strike with the new ball, with Rasantha and Madushka putting up a strong opening partnership.

The duo batted with great intent and added 110 runs before Madushka was run out for a fiery 65-ball 66. He smoked 11 fours and a six.

Notably, the match is crucial for some Sri Lankan players as national team spots are up for grabs for the Test series.