Rasantha, Madushka trouble Indian bowlers in warm-up match: Details here
What's the story
Team India is currently up against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day warm-up match ahead of their Test series, starting on August 15. The visitors have not enjoyed the best of starts with the Lankan top-order batters making a mark at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. Openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha recorded half-centuries to trouble the Indian bowlers. Here are further details.
Match dynamics
Indian bowlers struggle against Lankan batters
The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar failed to strike with the new ball, with Rasantha and Madushka putting up a strong opening partnership.
The duo batted with great intent and added 110 runs before Madushka was run out for a fiery 65-ball 66. He smoked 11 fours and a six.
Notably, the match is crucial for some Sri Lankan players as national team spots are up for grabs for the Test series.
Rasantha
Rasantha scores 71
Rasantha, who played the second fiddle in the opening stand, went on to score 71 off 143 balls (6 fours, 1 six).
Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar ended his stay at the crease.
Notably, the 25-year-old Rasantha is yet to make his international debut. His 2,093 First-Class runs have come at an average of 38.05.
Meanwhile, Madushka has tallied 622 Test runs at 29.61.
Gill
India suffer Shubman Gill blow
Notably, Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the first day's play.
He suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during Thursday's practice session and will be under observation by the BCCI medical team.
With Gill sidelined, KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, has taken over as captain.