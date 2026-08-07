Shubman Gill sustains injury ahead of warm-up match: Details
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the first day's play in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. The game is being held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo from August 7. Gill suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during Thursday's practice session and will be under observation by the BCCI medical team.
Leadership shift
KL Rahul to lead India on Day 1
With Gill sidelined, KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, will captain the Indian team for the first day of this warm-up match.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gill's absence is only a precautionary measure and his recovery is being closely monitored by its medical team.
The board did not elaborate on the severity of the injury or its potential impact on Gill's participation in future matches.
Preparation
India aim to fine-tune their game against spin
The warm-up match is India's only competitive game before the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on August 15.
It provides a crucial opportunity for the visitors to acclimatize to local conditions and strengthen their position on the World Test Championship points table.
India's batters are expected to use this match as a platform to fine-tune their game against spin, an area that proved difficult during recent home Tests against New Zealand and South Africa.
Experience gap
India's pace attack for the two-match Test series
The upcoming series is a new challenge for most of the Indian squad, as they last played a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2017.
Only KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav from the current squad have prior experience of playing Tests on Sri Lankan soil.
Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable due to injury, leaving Mohammed Siraj to lead India's pace attack with support from Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, and Aquib Nabi.
Coach's advice
Rain predicted during warm-up match
Ahead of the tour, head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on making full use of this warm-up fixture.
Gautam Gambhir said, "We know what is in front of us. We can do volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes and come 15th morning whether we are batting first or bowling first we will be absolutely ready with every answer to every question thrown at us. So make sure to tick all the boxes from now on."
However, intermittent rain is predicted in Colombo over the next few days which could affect India's preparations before their opening Test.