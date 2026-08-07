Shubman Gill sustains injury ahead of warm-up match: Details 

With Gill sidelined, KL Rahul, the team's designated vice-captain, will captain the Indian team for the first day of this warm-up match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gill's absence is only a precautionary measure and his recovery is being closely monitored by its medical team.

The board did not elaborate on the severity of the injury or its potential impact on Gill's participation in future matches.