Low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal: Squally weather likely
What's the story
A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts, according to the Andhra Pradesh weather department. The system is expected to move nearly north-westwards and become more marked in the next 24 hours. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50km/h, gusting up to 60km/h, is likely from August 16-18.
Fishing advisory
Fishermen warned
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh during this period.
Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough over the region.
Authorities in coastal areas will monitor the situation as it develops and moves further inland.
Weather impact
Weather system may influence rainfall, wind conditions in eastern India
The ongoing southwest monsoon season may see this weather system influence rainfall and wind conditions across eastern India.
It is likely to affect parts of Odisha, West Bengal, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
People in vulnerable coastal areas are advised to stay cautious and follow updates from the weather department and local administration.
Delhi forecast
Minimum temperature in Delhi at 27.8 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius for the day.
Relative humidity was recorded at 73%, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was satisfactory at 85 at 9:00am according to the Sameer App.