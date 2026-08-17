Keshara Nuwantha shines on Test debut versus India: Stats
What's the story
Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Keshara Nuwantha made a significant mark in the ongoing opening Test against India in Galle. In the rain-affected game, the spinner claimed three wickets as India were folded for 460 despite once being well placed at 307/2. Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets to trouble the Indian batting order. Here we look at the former's spell and stats.
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A fine spell from Nuwantha
Nuwantha's first victim in the game was the dangerous Rishabh Pant, who made 39 off 62 balls.
The former then soon got the better of the in-form KL Rahul, who fell 18 runs short of a hundred.
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (13) was his last victim as Nuwantha finished with 3/175 from 39 overs.
An economy of 4.50 reflects that he also went for runs. Jayasuriya, meanwhile, claimed a four-fer.
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Here are his FC numbers
Nuwantha has now raced to 67 wickets from 16 First-Class matches at an average of 22-plus.
He has already claimed four four-fers and five five-wicket hauls across 25 innings, as per Cricinfo.
This also includes a match haul of 10 wickets.
During an Sri Lanka A-India A unofficial Test in July, Nuwantha impressed the selectors with a fifer.