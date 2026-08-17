Keshara Nuwantha shines on Test debut versus India: Stats 

Nuwantha's first victim in the game was the dangerous Rishabh Pant, who made 39 off 62 balls.

The former then soon got the better of the in-form KL Rahul, who fell 18 runs short of a hundred.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (13) was his last victim as Nuwantha finished with 3/175 from 39 overs.

An economy of 4.50 reflects that he also went for runs. Jayasuriya, meanwhile, claimed a four-fer.