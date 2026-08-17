Prabath Jayasuriya completes 100 home Test wickets, joins elite list
What's the story
Team India was bowled out for 462 runs in their first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The innings was anchored by Devdutt Padikkal's impressive knock of 167 runs, which he scored on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers for the Lankans, claiming a four-wicket haul. With his final wicket, Jayasuriya also became the fifth Lankan bowler to complete 100 Test wickets at home.
Bowling figures
Jayasuriya takes 4 wickets
Jayasuriya was the standout bowler, ending with impressive figures of 4/109 from 39 overs. He bowled two maidens.
The spinner opened his account by scalping the key wicket of Indian skipper Shubman Gill (16) on Day 1.
The vital wicket of Padikkal also went to his credit. Dhruv Jurel (51) and Manav Suthar (24) were his other victims.
Keshara Nuwantha and Fernando also contributed to India's downfall with figures worth 3/175 and 2/63, respectively.
Stats
His numbers in home Tests
As per Cricinfo, Prabath has now raced to exactly 100 wickets across 15 home Tests at an average of 27.26.
He owns a total of 11 five-wicket hauls, four four-fers, and one match haul of 10 wickets.
His best performance reads 7/52 versus Ireland.
Away from home, the spinner has claimed just 29 wickets from nine Tests at 47.82 (5W: 1).
Elite list
Jayasuriya joins these names
As per Cricinfo, Jayasuriya is now among just the five bowlers with a century of Test wickets on Lankan soil.
He has joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (493), Rangana Herath (278), Chaminda Vaas (180), and Dilruwan Perera (108).
Muralitharan (45), Herath (26), and Jayasuriya are the only bowlers with more than seven fifers in the island nation.
Information
500 FC wickets loading for Jayasuriya
Overall in First-Class cricket, Jayasuriya has raced to 493 wickets from 120 matches at an average of 28-plus. He owns 27 four-fers and 37 five-wicket hauls.