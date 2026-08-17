Prabath Jayasuriya completes 100 home Test wickets, joins elite list 

Jayasuriya was the standout bowler, ending with impressive figures of 4/109 from 39 overs. He bowled two maidens.

The spinner opened his account by scalping the key wicket of Indian skipper Shubman Gill (16) on Day 1.

The vital wicket of Padikkal also went to his credit. Dhruv Jurel (51) and Manav Suthar (24) were his other victims.

Keshara Nuwantha and Fernando also contributed to India's downfall with figures worth 3/175 and 2/63, respectively.