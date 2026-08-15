Galle Test: KL Rahul retires hurt for 77* 

Rahul had batted patiently for 162 balls, putting India in a strong position.

He had shared a massive 150-run second-wicket partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who went on to score a stunning hundred.

The duo had done well to frustrate the Sri Lankan attack and put India in a strong position after the early loss of his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was run out after scoring a fiery 37-ball 32.