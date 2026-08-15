Galle Test: KL Rahul retires hurt for 77*
What's the story
Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul was forced to retire hurt on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He had scored a solid 77 runs off 162 balls before being forced to leave the field due to severe cramps. The injury came as a major blow for India, which had been dominating the match until then. Here are further details.
Match progress
Rahul frustrates Sri Lankan bowlers with solid knock
Rahul had batted patiently for 162 balls, putting India in a strong position.
He had shared a massive 150-run second-wicket partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who went on to score a stunning hundred.
The duo had done well to frustrate the Sri Lankan attack and put India in a strong position after the early loss of his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Jaiswal was run out after scoring a fiery 37-ball 32.
Injury details
Rahul signals to umpires after discomfort
After the tea break, Rahul walked out to resume his innings but soon signaled to the umpires that he was in extreme discomfort.
He even received treatment from the physio after a cramp in his right forearm surfaced in the 51st over.
However, things quickly worsened for him as he felt contractions in his left hand and wrist.
Departure
Rahul was assisted off the field by the team physio
Rahul was visibly grimacing and limping heavily as muscle spasms also affected his legs.
He was unable to continue and had to be assisted off the field by the team physio.
Broadcast visuals showed him struggling to climb the dressing room stairs and needing support from Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain to reach the visitors' dressing room for further treatment.
Notably, Rahul smashed nine fours and a six during his 162-ball stay.
Fitness concerns
India's growing list of fitness concerns
Rahul's retirement has added to India's growing list of fitness concerns.
Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series, while Sai Sudharsan was also sidelined after failing to recover from a toe injury.
Washington Sundar is unavailable for the first Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep continues to recover from a back injury.
Stats
A look at Rahul's stats
Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced to 4,230 runs at 37.10 from 69 matches (120 innings).
The one in Galle was his 33rd 50-plus score in the format, as he also owns 12 tons.
431 of his runs have come across eight Tests against the Lankans at 39.18 (100: 1, 50s: 4).
Rahul has completed 2,717 runs in away (home of opposition) Tests at 34.83 (100s: 9, 50s: 10).
Information
Over 9,000 runs in Test cricket
During the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this year, Rahul went past 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 122nd FC game, Rahul has raced past 9,170 runs at a fine average of 42-plus, as per Cricinfo. His impressive FC record includes 26 centuries and 43 half-centuries.