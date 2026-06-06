Over 4,000 of his runs have come in Test cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul goes past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:40 am Jun 06, 202611:40 am

What's the story

Veteran Indian opener KL Rahul has become the latest batter to complete 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his third run on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Over 4,000 of his runs have come in Test cricket. Here we decode his stats in the format.