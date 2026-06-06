KL Rahul goes past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian opener KL Rahul has become the latest batter to complete 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his third run on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Over 4,000 of his runs have come in Test cricket. Here we decode his stats in the format.
Opening stand
India off to a steady start
The Indian team, led by captain Shubman Gill, got off to a steady start in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The opening pair of Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) added 41 runs before the latter departed. Rahul, however, continued the good work alongside Sai Sudharsan as India went past the 90-run mark in the opening session of the contest.
Milestone achieved
Rahul crosses 9,000 FC runs
Playing his 121st FC game, Rahul has raced past 9,000 runs at a fine average of 42-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His impressive FC record includes 25 centuries and 42 half-centuries. This further highlights Rahul's prowess as a batsman across different formats of the game. Notably, Rahul made his Test debut in November 2010, nearly four years before his maiden Test appearance.
Team career
Here are his Test numbers
Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced past 4,070 runs at 35-plus from 68 matches (119 innings). He has hit 11 hundreds and 20 fifties, with his best score being 199. Over 1,400 of his runs have come in home Tests at 41-plus. However, nine of his 11 Test hundreds have come in away conditions.