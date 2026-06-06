KL Rahul gets to his 12th Test hundred: Key stats 

Career

Here are his Test numbers

Rahul made exactly 100 off 165 balls with the help of 11 fours. Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced to 4,153 runs at 36.42 from 68 matches (119 innings). He has hit 12 hundreds and 20 fifties, with his best score being 199, as per ESPNcricinfo. During his stay, Rahul also went past 1,500 runs in home Tests (now 1,513 at 42.02). This was his third hundred across 25 Tests in home conditions (50s: 11).