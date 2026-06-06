KL Rahul gets to his 12th Test hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian opener KL Rahul has raced to his 12th hundred in Test cricket. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Rahul recorded important partnerships with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill en route to his ton. Here we look at his stats
Match progress
A fine hand from Rahul
India had a solid start with Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. They added 41 runs for the first wicket before Jaiswal was dismissed for 24. Rahul then continued the good work with Sudharsan (81), with the duo recording a brilliant partnership of 139 runs for the second wicket. This partnership took India from a precarious position to a commanding lead. Rahul further powered India with a 67-run stand with Gill before falling to Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
Career
Here are his Test numbers
Rahul made exactly 100 off 165 balls with the help of 11 fours. Coming to his Test career, Rahul has raced to 4,153 runs at 36.42 from 68 matches (119 innings). He has hit 12 hundreds and 20 fifties, with his best score being 199, as per ESPNcricinfo. During his stay, Rahul also went past 1,500 runs in home Tests (now 1,513 at 42.02). This was his third hundred across 25 Tests in home conditions (50s: 11).
FC
9,000 runs in FC cricket
With his third run, Rahul went past 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 121st FC game, Rahul has raced to 9,097 runs at a fine average of 42-plus. His impressive record now includes 26 centuries and 42 half-centuries. Notably, Rahul made his Test debut in November 2010, nearly four years before his maiden Test appearance.