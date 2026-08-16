Dhruv Jurel smashes his maiden Test half-century overseas: Stats

After a rain-delayed start, India resumed on their overnight score of 288/2. Losing a few quick wickets, they were soon down to 319/4.

Jurel then took India past 350 along with centurion Devdutt Padikkal.

SL removed Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession, reducing India to 377/6.

Manav Suthar then joined Jurel, who scored 51 off 68 balls (4 fours and 1 six) before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya. Dhananjaya de Silva took a brilliant catch, diving to his right in slips.