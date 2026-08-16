Dhruv Jurel smashes his maiden Test half-century overseas: Stats
What's the story
Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel bolstered India with a counter-attacking half-century against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Galle. Jurel scored 51 (68), adding several crucial stands with the middle-order batters on Day 2. The 25-year-old, who fell before stumps, brought up his maiden half-century in away Tests. Overall, it was his second Test fifty. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Jurel's counter-attacking knock
After a rain-delayed start, India resumed on their overnight score of 288/2. Losing a few quick wickets, they were soon down to 319/4.
Jurel then took India past 350 along with centurion Devdutt Padikkal.
SL removed Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession, reducing India to 377/6.
Manav Suthar then joined Jurel, who scored 51 off 68 balls (4 fours and 1 six) before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya. Dhananjaya de Silva took a brilliant catch, diving to his right in slips.
Career
Jurel's maiden Test fifty away from home
Jurel, who made his Test debut in 2024, completed his second half-century in the format. He also has a century.
In 11 Tests (17 innings), the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 529 runs at an average of 35.26. This was his maiden 50-plus score away from home in Tests.
Notably, Jurel played his maiden Test innings in Sri Lanka.