Devdutt Padikkal goes past 4,000 First-Class runs: Dissecting his stats 

Though India had gained a massive 178-run first-innings lead, their second innings started on a rough note with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for a duck.

However, KL Rahul and Padikkal steadied the ship with a 65-run partnership before Prabath Jayasuriya broke it by dismissing the former for 35.

Padikkal continued to bat with intent and took his side past 100. He eventually fell to Keshara Nuwantha for a 75-ball 44.

This knock was laced with six fours.