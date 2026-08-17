Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha slams his maiden Test century: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha has raced to his maiden century in Test cricket. The spin-bowling all-rounder reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against India at Galle International Stadium. Dinusha rescued SL, adding 146 runs with Niroshan Dickwella, after the hosts were down to 90/5. This was in response to India's 462 in the first innings.
Partnership
Crucial partnership with Dickwella
Dinusha and Dickwella were patient in their approach, unlike their top-order teammates.
They scored most of their runs through sweeps against Indian spinners led by Manav Suthar.
While Dickwella backed his strokes, Dinusha took 92 balls for his half-century.
The duo added a whopping 116 runs in the second session without losing a wicket, showing great temperament and technique.
Information
Dinusha reaches three figures before stumps
After tea, Prasidh Krishna finally broke the Lankan stand by dismissing Dickwella. Ravindra Jadeja then removed Keshara Nuwantha. However, Prabath Jayasuriya joined forces with Dinusha, who completed his 167-ball century before stumps.
Information
Maiden Test century
Dinusha, a potent spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut last year. Playing his fourth Test, he completed his maiden century. The left-handed batter also has a half-century. Overall, this was his 12th ton in First-Class cricket.