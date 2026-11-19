'Who is he,' jokes Trump before calling Putin, 'my friend'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, before a rare joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We've had a great relationship for many years," Trump said while standing alongside Putin. "I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start."
Meeting agenda
'He's my friend'
Videos from the summit showed Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent entering a conference room in Shenzhen to meet with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials.
As Trump approached Putin for a handshake, Trump, in all smiles, joked, "Who is that?" before laughing and saying, "He's my friend."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Trump points and Putin and says, "Who is he?"— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026
(Here's full footage of the brief media availability ahead of their meeting) pic.twitter.com/q48ZDfQ4KL
Economic discussions
Trump opposes 'globalist regulation' of AI
Following their bilateral meeting, the Kremlin stated that the meeting "went well."
As per Russian state media agency TASS, they discussed the conflict in Ukraine and issues relating to bilateral relations.
Earlier, Chinese state media also reported that President Xi Jinping is "firm in his conviction" to work with Trump.
The US and China have been trying to stabilize their economic relationship after a trade war that raised tariffs over 100% in 2025.
Global issues
US committed to 'growth and stability' in the Asia-Pacific region
A tariff truce between the two nations will end on January 10 next year.
Trump said in his APEC speech earlier the US is committed to "growth and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region and argued the American economy is "thriving like it has never thrived before."
He also said the US is negotiating "numerous trade agreements" and expects to sign some agreements with APEC members.