Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Mission Mirchi' crew member dies in road accident
What's the story
The shooting of the upcoming film Mission Mirchi, produced by Maddock Films, was marred by a tragic incident on Tuesday. A 46-year-old technician, Pintu Mondal, died in a road accident involving a truck carrying shooting equipment in Sikkim, reported PTI. The incident occurred near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road while returning from Tsomgo Lake near Gangtok. Mondal was part of the technical crew for Mission Mirchi's shoot from November 15-20.
Accident details
Driver also critically injured
Mondal, a light boy with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light, was reportedly seated beside the driver when the truck lost control while negotiating a sharp turn around 3:30pm.
He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
The driver also suffered critical shoulder injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Film details
More about 'Mission Mirchi'
Mission Mirchi, a crime thriller directed by Kunal Deshmukh, stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.
The film has been shot across various locations, including Sikkim.
However, the makers have not confirmed reports that claim the film is based on Iqbal Mirchi's life and underworld connections.
No release date for Mission Mirchi has been announced yet.
Safety concerns
Similar incidents on other film sets this year
This year has witnessed a series of unfortunate incidents on Indian film sets.
Before Mondal's tragic death, a young art direction crew member working on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 died from an electric shock while setting up a house-like set in Panaiyur (Chennai).
In June, a carpenter named Chandradhari Yadav died after suffering an electric shock on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
The production house later suspended night shoots and implemented stricter safety checks.