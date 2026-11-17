Apple may give iPhone 20 Pro a four-sided curved display
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 20 Pro could sport a design similar to the iPhone Air. The speculation comes from leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who has a mixed track record in the industry. They claim that the new device will be made of "the same glass material as the iPhone Air series," but with "a more pronounced curvature, delivering a four-curved surface effect."
Design continuity
Earlier rumors about base model's design
The design speculation for the iPhone 20 Pro also matches earlier rumors about the base model of the series.
In May 2026, another leaker, Digital Chat Station, had claimed that Apple was planning a quad-curved OLED display for the iPhone 20 Pro.
While Fixed Focus Digital's track record isn't as strong as Digital Chat Station's, both have been known to leak information on Weibo.
Design debate
Camera upgrades for iPhone 20 Pro
Apple's upcoming iPhone 20 Pro will reportedly feature an upgraded main camera sensor alongside refreshed logic circuitry driving the imaging module.
According to tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the device will adopt a "new 17nm logic process sensor."
Because modern iPhone camera systems must rapidly capture raw data the moment a shot is taken, the sensor relies on dedicated, attached chips for high-speed processing rather than routing the task through the main processor, which would introduce latency.