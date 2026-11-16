Netanyahu's office planted false intelligence against Arab party activists: Report
What's the story
A former employee of outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office allegedly provided false intelligence against activists of the Arab party Ra'am (United Arab List). The information led to their arrests in southern Israel ahead of the elections, according to an investigative report by Channel 12 News. The police acted on this misinformation, raising questions about the involvement of Netanyahu's office and law enforcement agencies.
Police involvement
Chief of staff contacted police commissioner
The investigation revealed that Ido Norden, the chief of staff in Netanyahu's office, contacted the office of the Police Commissioner on the eve of elections.
He complained about Ra'am activists and directed police officials to an intelligence source who provided alleged incriminating information against three Ra'am activists.
The source was a former employee of the Prime Minister's Office who had close ties with former Director General Yossi Shelly.
Ongoing probe
Information possibly planted in advance to strengthen complaint
The incident is now being probed by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's office and the police investigations division.
There are suspicions that information may have been planted in advance to strengthen the complaint against Ra'am activists.
The report also mentioned that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought to arrest Arab Members of Knesset and surveil five Arab lawmakers on election day over suspected foreign interference.
Political response
Yashar party leader calls for immediate investigation
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has called for an immediate investigation into the reported involvement of Netanyahu's office and security agencies.
He said, "The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy."
Referring to allegations of foreign influence in favor of Arab parties, he called for clarification from police and Shin Bet.
Investigation demand
Yair Golan demands independent probe
Israeli Democrats leader Yair Golan also demanded an independent investigation, saying the revelations indicate suspected political misuse of intelligence and law enforcement agencies.
He wrote, "Channel 12 News' expose tonight proves that Netanyahu's office has crossed yet another red line: suspected planting of intelligence against citizens in police systems on the eve of elections."
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also reacted to the report, implying Likud orchestrated an election theft from Netanyahu's office.