Denmark hand Portugal their worst-ever defeat on home soil: Details

Ahead of the match, Portugal paid a special tribute to Ronaldo for his immense contribution to Portuguese football.

The players walked out wearing jerseys with his name and iconic No. 7 on them, while fans held a banner reading 'Obrigado, capi7o' (Thank you, captain).

Portugal had also changed the design of No. 7 jersey in honor of Ronaldo's legacy after he announced his retirement on November 5, ending a 23-year international career.