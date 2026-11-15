Denmark hand Portugal their worst-ever defeat on home soil: Details
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal farewell turned into a nightmare as the national team suffered a 1-4 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. The game, played at Estadio Municipal de Braga, saw Denmark hand Portugal their worst-ever loss in a competitive match on home soil. The result marred what was supposed to be a night of celebration for the legendary footballer, who announced his international retirement after 234 caps and 146 goals. Notably, this is Portugal's first match since the 41-year-old announced his international retirement.
Farewell gestures
Portugal pay tribute to Ronaldo ahead of the match
Ahead of the match, Portugal paid a special tribute to Ronaldo for his immense contribution to Portuguese football.
The players walked out wearing jerseys with his name and iconic No. 7 on them, while fans held a banner reading 'Obrigado, capi7o' (Thank you, captain).
Portugal had also changed the design of No. 7 jersey in honor of Ronaldo's legacy after he announced his retirement on November 5, ending a 23-year international career.
Match highlights
Denmark spoil Portugal's farewell
Denmark dominated the match from the start, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scoring a penalty in the 43rd minute.
Rasmus Hojlund scored a stunning volley four minutes into the second half and then doubled Denmark's lead with another goal seven minutes later.
Joachim Andersen added a fourth for Denmark in the 75th minute, leaving Portugal stunned.
Bernardo Silva managed to score a late consolation goal, but it did little to change the outcome of this humiliating defeat.
Despite the loss, Portugal remains top of Nations League Group A4 with 12 points and has already qualified for the quarter-finals.
Departure impact
Ronaldo's international retirement sparked controversy
Ronaldo's departure from international football came after a reported breakdown in his relationship with coach Jorge Jesus.
The Al-Nassr forward was furious after being benched in Norway and later walked out on the team.
He accused Jesus of breaking promises twice, including one about clearing his name during a press conference addressing their fallout.
Coach's remarks
What did Jesus say?
After the loss against Denmark, Jesus was asked if his team missed Ronaldo.
His response was sharp: "Missing what? He's no longer on the national team, so what's missing? The only thing missing is his presence here to keep me company."
This remark has fueled speculation about their relationship after a public disagreement over Ronaldo's role in the team.