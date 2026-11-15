5th ODI: Duffy, Santner help NZ fold India for 209
What's the story
India's batting woes continued as they were bundled out for a paltry 209 runs in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. The match is being played at Mount Maunganui. The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, had a shaky start with their top-order batsmen failing to deliver on what appeared to be a decent pitch. Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each for the hosts. Here we look at their performance and stats.
Batting collapse
Top-order collapses under pressure
The Indian top-order batsmen struggled against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack.
Rohit Sharma (7) dismissed early by Matthew Fisher, continuing his poor run in the series.
Virat Kohli (5) also fell victim to a wide delivery from Fisher that was caught by diving stumper Tim Seifert.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) didn't last long either, falling to Duffy after trying to drive Jacob Duffy.
Brief recovery
Hope through Iyer, Axar partnership
A brief partnership between Shreyas Iyer (22) and Axar Patel (46) gave India some hope as they added 52 runs for the fourth wicket.
However, Blair Tickner ended this resistance by dismissing the skipper to a short-pitched ball.
Michael Bracewell then dismissed Axar soon after, who pulled the off-spinner straight into Will Young's hands inside the circle.
End of innings
Santner's three strikes in no time
Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings with a 39-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
However, Santner's three strikes in no time meant India went from 160/5 to 166/8.
Kishan went down as the ninth batter, falling to Duffy while trying to accelerate scoring.
Despite some late contributions from Arshdeep Singh (14) and Mohammad Siraj (14 not out), India ended their innings at 209 runs in 42.1 overs.
Stats
Key stats for the duo
Duffy's 3/60 across 8.1 overs powered him to 49 wickets from 28 ODIs at an average of 23.59 (ER: 5.93).
The pacer played three games in this series, claiming three-fers in all affairs.
Overall, he now has 12 wickets across five outings against India at 20.33.
Meanwhile, Santner claimed 3/47 in his 10 overs.
The left-arm spinner now boasts 142 wickets across 134 ODIs at 34.62 (ER: 4.75).
Across 30 outings versus India, he has claimed 20 wickets at 50.55.