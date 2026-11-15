5th ODI: Duffy, Santner help NZ fold India for 209

The Indian top-order batsmen struggled against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma (7) dismissed early by Matthew Fisher, continuing his poor run in the series.

Virat Kohli (5) also fell victim to a wide delivery from Fisher that was caught by diving stumper Tim Seifert.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) didn't last long either, falling to Duffy after trying to drive Jacob Duffy.